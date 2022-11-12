Ugandans showed me too much love- Sipho Mabuse

By Andrew Kwagala

At 70 years, Sipho is one of South Africa’s golden generation artistes that are still active.

With years of performance and an illustrious career he has lived, he is one you can count on for an engaging performance.

For a man who has played the Kalimba, flute, piano and Africa drums, any performance from him is one that is likely to leave the crowd engaged.

It happened at the Kampala Serena Hotel when he performed for Gayaza High School old Girls get together. The class of 1990 was celebrating 117 years of the school’s existence and to say it was an indulgent evening is an understatement. They asked for encore as they relived the years.

In an interview with the Kampala Sun after the performance, he was grateful for the love shown to him.

“I was surprised when fans asked me for songs, I never expected them to know. It was my first time in Uganda and I am pleasantly surprised. It is only the traffic jam that caused me an upset,” he said.

For someone his age, you don’t really expect him to have his tabs on contemporary Ugandan music. When we asked whether he knows any Ugandan musicians, he said, “Unfortunately I don’t know any but I would gladly love to acquaint myself with Ugandan music,”

Does he know any Ugandan musician? “Yes, I know and have severally heard about Bobi Wine. He is a musician who wanted to become president of Uganda,” he says.

The concert where he performed was organized by the Gayaza Girls old girls and is geared towards fundraising for the administration block.