Ugandans rally votes for Racheal Nduhukire’s African Monologue Challenge bid

By Ahmad Muto

Actress Racheal Nduhukire has animated Uganda’s entertainment scene for weeks now with her support growing at every flash of the African Monologue Challenge.

Recall over a week ago, Irene Kaggwa, the executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), appealed to Ugandans to vote for the actress to unable her win the challenge, a big one for local film.

Her appeal has started bearing fruits given the number of Ugandans that have come out online rallying support for her – media personalities, academics, entertainers, public servants, and the general online community.

As of Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Nduhukire was leading with 43.74%, followed by Kenya’s Jeromy Mumba (41.71%), South Africa’s Refilwe Maitisa (4.08%), Kenya’s Stycie Waweru (3.36%), UK’s Lauren Akosia (1.61%), Ghana’s Brian Angels (1.51%), Ghana’s Kenny Jim Parku (1.30%), Nigeria’s Rose Okeke (1.08%), Tanzania’s Hasheem Said Bakery (0.94%), Cameroon’s Grandmami Pikin (0.43%), and Kenya’s Nyokabi Macharia (0.24%).

The challenge is an initiative crafted with the goal of extending the frontiers of art and entertainment on the continent to be able to feed Hollywood with African talent ready to take on global roles.

The winner of the African Monologue Challenge will get a paid lead role in a short film to be submitted to all major film festivals globally and distributed on major streaming platforms. He or she will become the face of the challenge for a year.

The grand finale will be held in Ghana on December 10, 2023 with the 10 finalists in attendance.