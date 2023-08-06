Sunday, August 6, 2023
Lifestyle

Ugandans puzzled by Miss Tanzania winner with Kiganda-sounding name

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandans were left perplexed upon learning that Tracy Nabukeera, a contestant with a Kiganda name, emerged victorious in the Miss Tanzania pageant 2023 at the end of July.

The event, which took place in July 2023 at the Superdome in Masaki, Dar es Salaam, saw Tracy outshine 20 other contenders to claim the highly sought-after national crown.

Alongside the prestigious title, Nabukeera secured a cash prize of 10 million Tanzanian shillings and was awarded a brand-new Mercedes Benz, facilitating her seamless fulfilment of reigning duties.

After viewing the crowning video, Ugandans extended their congratulations to Tracy while engaging in discussions about her achievement with a foreign-sounding name.

Some speculated that her success might be attributed to the unity of the East African nations, while others conjectured that Nabukeera’s decision to seek opportunities in Tanzania played a strategic role.

Nabukeera is set to represent her homeland in the upcoming Miss World 2023, scheduled for December 9 in India. 

Below are some of the social media comments about Nabukeera

Leila Tracy: East Africa is now one… we are all using the blue passport… it’s time to bring the Miss World title back in East Africa… Kenya can now give it to a Tanzanian sis.

Namusisi Sylvia: All along she’s not a Ugandan 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣names no matter at all.

Nakalanzi Halie: And some people hammered current Miss Uganda for being of Rwandese origin,  now see!!   We are all black, we are one ❤️

Ismail Mahmoud: I was surprised so much. I have been in Tanzania for many years, but that day surprised me hahahahahahhawe.

