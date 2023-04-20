Ugandans panic as Twitter’s legacy blue ticks finally removed after Elon Musk vow

By Alex Balimwikungu

Twitter has seemingly removed ALL blue ticks from its verified legacy users. The wind-down was promised on Thursday April 20 – and it appears to have come to pass at around 9 pm, Ugandan time

‘Legacy’ blue ticks were initially given to verified accounts belonging to people of public interest including celebrities, politicians and journalists. On April 11, Musk tweeted that the “final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20”.

Musk said last month that legacy-verified Twitter users would see their blue ticks removed from the service on April 1, unless they paid a monthly fee of 8 US dollars ( sh30,000 ) to its Twitter Blue subscription operation.

As a result, thousands of the platform’s high-profile users were braced to lose the ticks, which can help verify their identity and distinguish them from imposters.

He added, “”We’re going to treat everyone equally. So what we’re not going to do is say that there’s some anointed class of journalists who are the special ones, who get to tell everyone what they should think. It should be up to the people what they think.”

In Uganda several users complained to Elon Musk when they realized the blue ticks missing. KCCA FC put behind a string of bad results on the pitch to to engage on Twitter. ” Where is our blue tick@ ElonMusk?” they tweeted. The responses were as hilarious as they were annoying. ” With all the draws you are making, you don’t deserve one,” a one Mwesigwa responded.

Former Assistant IGP, Assan Kasingye, a diehard SC Villa fan was tongue- in- cheek; ” But you are yellow,” he responded.

Some consoled themselves. @Mathias Ssemanda wrote,” No matter what, many of us milked these badges and it’s now the right time to spill— many folks paid for these legacy badges. Either directly to some old twitter insiders or through middlemen. Bye legacy verified!,”