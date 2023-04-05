Ugandans on Twitter ( UoT) anxious about losing checkmarks, trolls thrilled

By Ahmad Muto

Following the announcement by social media site, Twitter that all accounts with legacy checkmarks (accounts verified before Elon Musk takeover) were to lose them effective April 1, 2023 as the company winds up the legacy checkmark program, it sent chills down the spine of those set to be affected.

Across the globe, there has been outrage by those that have the checkmarks. Their argument, as has consistently been is they earned the checkmarks as opposed to the new subscription program dubbed Twitter Blue where everyone with a few dollars can get.

Former Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye was among the first verified users to express their frustration with the development stating that he didn’t know about Twitter Blue and also that people had started paying for the checkmarks, a thing he was not willing to do.

Journal, Daniel Lutaaya who has been vocal about the Twitter Blue subscription program and how he was not going to be party on Saturday, April 1, tweeted with frustration: “Hello world, her is one of my final tweets with a twitter verified blue tick. All legacy verified accounts will lose the blue tick starting today. After today, it’s $8 per month.”

Salvador recently claimed he is not bothered about losing the Blue tick. File photo

James Onen, alias Fatboy replied with a troll: “You see to be on pain. The rest of us have been enjoying Twitter without verification or checkmarks. You will not die. Relax.”

He added: “We are about to see which Ugandans can’t easily afford $8 a month. Those of us who were never verified on Twitter don’t have that pressure.”

Also on Saturday, April 1, media personality Brian Mckenzie took a jab those with checkmarks claiming some paid hefty sums for them. “It’s funny that most Ugandans who got the Verification badge before Elon Musk took over, got it for social status. Some paid $100 or more to blue tick agents for it, yet they are the same people patronizing those getting it for an actual premium service at an affordable price,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, comedian Patrick Salvado shared a screenshot of a Forbes story about how NBA star Lebron James said he was not going to pay for a Twitter checkmark and captioned it: “Here we go… it’s not about having money, it’s just a stupid thing to pay for relevancy on social media.”

Senegalese-America musician and entrepreneur, Akon on his part triggered UoT when he put up a tweet bashing the Twitter Blue arrangement as unfair, arguing that as celebrities, Twitter begged them to join the platform to market it, they cannot now be paying to stay on it. “Back in the day, Twitter was begging musicians to stay on because they didn’t have traffic, they came up with a verification process to protect accounts from fakes ones, now @elonmusk is taking that away and forcing us to pay FYI, I aint paying for something we helped build.” Ugandan had none of it, they took to asking him about what happened to the Akon City he was set to build in the country.

Twitter Blue checkmarks will cost individual accounts $7 (sh26,000) per months if you sign up on the web while you will part with $11 (sh41,000) on the app and $114.99 (sh426,000) per year.

As of Wednesday, April 5, 2023 however, only US media outlet, The New York Times had their checkmark revoked.