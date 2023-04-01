Ugandans mesmerise Nigerians at My Impression Competition

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan artists that took part in the My Impression Competition 2023, which was organised by the Nigerian High Commission and the Uganda National Cultural Centre wowed Nigerian delegates with beautiful art pieces.

In the competition, Ugandans were required to draw their impression of Nigeria, and Nigerian artistes were also required to draw the impression of Uganda.

Ugandan artist Andrew Kasekende, who won the competition, drew his impression of a place called Makoko in Lagos, mostly referred to as the Venice of Nigeria.

Guests at the awarding ceremony at Nommo Gallery in Nakasero, Kampala on March 30 were left in awe when they realised he had never been to Nigeria, but he managed to paint almost the exact place.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Kasekende said he had seen the place on YouTube and had made enough research about it.

“I made research online and found the place. So I created an image in my mind about the place. I am happy that every Nigerian who looks at my painting resonates with it,” he said.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Uganda, Ismail Ayobami Alatise, was impressed by the performance of both countries and promised to keep the competition running every year.

Andrew Kasekende poses for a photo with his painting at Nommo Gallery in Kampala on March 30

He said the competition will help strengthen ties between the countries.

“I would like to reiterate that art is culture and culture is a powerful tool to build bridges between people, notably the young, and to reinforce mutual understanding. Culture can also be an engine for economic and social development and become a vector for economic growth. It is my hope that this collaboration to enhance cultural relations between the two countries and showcase Africanism would be sustained,” Alatise said.

Some of the paintings by participants

Peace Mutuuzo, the Minister of State for Gender and Culture, emphasised that art and culture are key in strengthening ties between African countries, and their preservation will help fight against cultural invasion from the western world.

Other painters that made it to the top three were Hillary Agaba with his painting titled Naija Vibes and Awesu Gafar Sewanu with his painting called Atupa (Lantern).

The top three winners pose for a photo with the Nigerian ambassador Ismail Ayobami Alatise (third-left)

and the Uganda National Cultural Center boss Peter Ojede (second-right)

The event was graced by delegates from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Nigeria, and several other countries.