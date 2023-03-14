Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Ugandans make Kenyan travel vlogger weep

By Ahmad Muto


Kenyan travel vlogger Miss Trudy, real name Getrude Awino Njeri, ran afoul of Ugandans online when she thought she was going to impress them, but didn’t select her words carefully.  

Trudy, a Nairobi-based vlogger, shared a series of photos indulging in game drives in Uganda, and then compared it to the neighbours – Kenya and Tanzania – suggesting that she thought the experience was only worthy in those countries, and not the Pearl.


“Uganda has surprised me today! I did not know they also have game drive in Uganda! I thought that these are only in Kenya & Tanzania. We spent the evening watching antelopes, giraffes, zebras, warthogs, water bucks and hippos. Who would have thought?” she wrote.

The least Ugandans did was make her cry while apologising. According to a section of Ugandans, the comment reeked more of ridicule than ignorance. They questioned her credentials as a travel vlogger, arguing that she should have known better that game drives were not invented by Kenyans or Tanzanians. Oh! And they asked if she wasn’t surprised to find Ugandans wearing clothes.


Kenyans came to her defence, saying for her time in Uganda, they will defend her until she returns to Kenya where they will start questioning her.


Meanwhile, some Ugandans felt Trudy had a point, heaping blame on those running the tourism sector, particularly pointing at marketing as their weakness. Some, just ignored.


The Uganda Tourism Board boss, Lily Ajarova, just replied: “And a lot more beauty and variety that will surprise you more. Enjoy it!”

Hours later, Trudy shared a YouTube video asking Ugandans to forgive her: “Ugandans, stop hating on me! You guys are being too sensitive for the wrong reasons. I am your friend. Not your enemy!”

Miss Trudy is in Uganda with her husband, Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya who claims he was deported from Uganda four years ago. Their goal, he says, is to use YouTube to change the narrative about Africa.

