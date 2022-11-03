Thursday, November 3, 2022
Ugandans, Kenyans react to reports of joint bid to host 2027 AFCON
Top News

Ugandans, Kenyans react to reports of joint bid to host 2027 AFCON

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Fresh from a twar (Twitter war) weeks ago that got them exchanging not so kind memes and words online, Ugandans and Kenyans now have one issue uniting them online – the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kenya has reportedly confirmed it intends to submit a joint bid to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with its western neighbour, Uganda and southern neighbour, Tanzania.

Kenya’s new leadership wants the hosting rights and are getting their budget together to fix their stadiums – Kasarani, Nyayo, City and six others across the country – up to international standard so the bid can be pushed effectively.

The three original East African Community members – Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania – were encouraged by Patrice Motsepe, the Confederation of African Football president, to submit a joint bid to host the continental tournament in the region.

That said though, Ugandans and Kenyans have been loud critics of the development, with citizens of both countries citing challenges with infrastructure, especially stadiums for such a huge tournament.

It is also important to note that Kenya is under a ban by FIFA that the new sports administration is trying to resolve with the world football governing body.

Citizens of Kenya and Uganda have camped on social media to vent;

@tumusiimealbriz: “Admin in Uganda, we have no national stadium and a stadium is not a house that you can build it in a short time!!!”

@TheKLA808: “Uganda has no stadium, maybe they will just offer accommodation to the players.”
@PeterNdoli: “Kenya should just focus on athletics. Why host a tournament where we’ll be thrashed 5-0 by the like of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah? We’d rather suffer such embarrassment away from home. We’ll be glad to host World Marathon and IAAF events every day.

@Bhyera: “Look at that ugly stadium, Kenya is an embarrassment, atleast Tanzania has way better stadiums.”

To note, Uganda has stadiums like Mandela and Nakivubo.

The other countries with intentions of hosting the 2027 AFCON are Botswana and Namibia (joint bid), Burkina Faso, Morocco, Zambia and Senegal.

