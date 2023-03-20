Ugandans, Irish community toast to St. Patrick’s Day

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Irish community in Uganda celebrated St Patrick’s Day at Irish ambassador Kevin Colgan’s residence in Kampala on Friday, March 17.

Irish ambassador to Uganda Kevin Colgan addressing guests at St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 17, 2023

The day is a commemoration of Ireland’s patron saint and the arrival of Christianity in the country. It’s also marked annually in honour of St. Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint who was killed in the fifth century as well as celebrating the Irish heritage and culture.

The celebration was characterised by personalities donned in green, with shamrocks and sipping Guinness, the country’s indigenous stout that is one of their most recognisable exports across the world.

The celebrations attracted diplomats and Ugandan government officials, including Uganda’s foreign affairs state minister Okello Oryem.

Foreign affairs state minister Okello Oryem addressing the guests at the event on March 17, 2023

The ambassador thanked the Republic of Uganda for being excellent hosts to Irish people and pledged to continue the mission’s work in Karamoja, particularly in the education sector.

“We will continue our focus on Karamoja and the work we are doing in educating the people in the region. I also want to thank the Ugandan government for being excellent hosts and allowing the Irish community to flourish,” he said.

Oryem also thanked the Government of Ireland for their efforts in fostering trade between the two countries.

He concluded his speech by wishing guests a Happy St Patrick’s Day with a Guinness toast.

Guests at the event were treated to a performance by a traditional Irish band and dance crew.

Proceeds from the different festivities that are still going on will go towards supporting Ugandan charities supported by the Irish society. Some of these will include charities like Hospice Africa, an NGO founded in 1993 by Dr. Ann Merriman with a mission to relieve pain and suffering by bringing palliative care to those in Uganda and Africa.