Ugandans in Dubai award most hardworking colleagues

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandans in Dubai have recognised outstanding individuals at an award gala dubbed Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards 2023.

The first edition of the event was held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai on September 29, 2023.

According to Harima Alyssa, the public relations officer of MimZy Events, they asked Ugandans in Dubai to participate in the awards and thereafter voting was done on their online portal.

“We wanted to recognise hardworking Ugandans that live and work in Dubai. We rewarded them with certificates and awards and we shall be doing this event every year,” she told The Kampala Sun after the event.

The MCs at the event were Ugandan media personalities Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa and Sandra Lian Nabiyiki.

Below are the categories of the awards and the winners

1. Entrepreneur of the Year (Male): Godfrey Katongole of East Gate Restaurant Abu Dhabi

2. Entrepreneur of the Year (Women): Ethel Thaliya

3. Young Achievers of the Year: Feiza Nsimbe

4. Media Personality of the Year: Reagan Bahasha

5. Media House of the Year: Vibes Ug

6. Best Event Organiser: Kim’s Production

7. Sports Personality of the Year (Men): Musa Batantu

8. Sports Personality of the Year (Women): Hadijah Nankanja

9. Best Photographer of the Year: Fabshots

10. Best videographer of the Year: Michael Freeman

11. Fashion Icon of the Year (men): Ronnie Kish

12. Fashion Icon of the Year (women): Lician

13. Artiste of the Year: Yaseen Rules

14 DJ of the year: Magic Esir

15. Popular Tour and Travel: Travel Gurus International

16. Best African Restaurant: Mbombo Restaurant

17. Tiktoker of the Year (men) Kats Ug

18. Tiktoker of the Year (women): Physical Twins

19. Socialite of the Year: Shamim of Sham Events and Arthur July

20. Life achievement: Mayor Ndugwa

