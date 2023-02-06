Ugandans hail Eddy Kenzo for Grammy appearance

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Lots of people from fellow musicians and other stakeholders have come out and congratulated Eddy Kenzo for the milestone and the job well done of representing Uganda at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, US yesterday night, February 5.

Kenzo battled it out with other equally exceptional talents in the Best Global Music Performance category for his collaboration on the song Gimme Love with Matt B – Nigeria’s Burnaboy, South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode, Arooj Aftab, Matt B, Anoushka Shankar, Rocky Dawuni and Black Hero, Wouter Kellerman, and Zakes Batwini.

The award went to South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode.

“And the baby went to South Africa, thank you for the support my people I’m forever grateful. Viva Uganda. This is just the beginning mbagala nyo (I love you),” Kenzo tweeted after the awards.

“We love you more. You have won our hearts and yes, you are our winner,” comedian Pablo tweeted.

“That does not change history, you took Uganda to the Grammys!!! We are proud of you. Thank you for making a statement in our country’s entertainment industry. I celebrate you!” said Godfrey Lugaaju.

“But you won our hearts, bro,” said Khalid Aucho, Uganda Cranes’ footballer.



“Proud of you bro, Munamasaka,” said DJ Shiru.



“Congratulations, Bro Eddy Kenzo. You won. The nomination itself is a win for Uganda,” said Chosen Becky’s husband, Dictator Amir.



“A nomination is a big WIN. Thank you for representing us so well. Super proud of you,” said Abryanz.