Celebs extend congratulatory messages to Kenzo upon Grammy nomination

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Musician Edrisa Musuuza, known to many as Eddy Kenzo, was Tuesday night, November 15, announced as a nominee for the 2023 edition of the Grammy Awards in the category of Best Global Music Performance.

The annual Grammy Awards, first presented in 1959, recognise the global music industry’s outstanding contributors.

The song, Gimme Love, a collaboration with American singer Matthew David Benson aka Matt B won Kenzo the nomination.

The nomination came just after days of his successful Eddy Kenzo Festival at Kololo independence grounds on November 12. In 2015, he won the Viewer’s Choice Best New International Artist at the BET awards.

On receiving the good news of the Grammy nomination, Kenzo ran and posted on his different social media platforms: “Isn’t God so good banange? Uganda is in the Grammys.”

He also shared a video of himself and his team alongside Matt B in a room celebrating the nomination in high vibes and spirits.

As the good news of the nomination spread, lots of people; from celebrities to fans have come out and shared congratulatory messages on their different social media platforms.

Kenzo is nominated in the same category as musicians like; Arooj Aftab $ Anoushka Shankar (Udhero Na), Burba Boy (Last Last), Rocky Dawuni FT Blvk H3ro (Neva Bow Down), Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Kikode (Bayethe)

Bebe Cool

Congratulations, my young brother Eddy Kenzo, on your Grammy nomination. Your humble behaviour will always be the key to open all your opportunities. May Allah bless you more coz this nomination is a win for you and all of us, as Ugandans. Let’s bring this Grammy to Uganda.

Jose Chameleone

UNLIMITED!

Congrats, Champ, Grammy Grammy Grammy. Let’s proud again.

Azawi @AzawiOfficial

God is tooo good, like woowww. what a time to be alive, Congratulations, Big Mandela!

Douglas Lwanga

From BET winner to now a Grammy Award Nominee, if this doesn’t make you proud to support Eddy Kenzo, what will? Congratulations Uganda, Congz Eddy Kenzo

Andrew Kaggwa Mayiga

But why isn’t Kenzo trending already? And BTW, I’m not even a big fan of @eddykenzoficial, but I believe this is a big deal… Kenzo has a Grammy Award nomination.

KERA @Kera_legendary

Eddy Kenzo nominated for Grammy Awards. Big win for him and the Ugandan music industry.

Mwami Laban @Johnlaban256

I am happy for Kenzo, basing on where he came from and starting his music career. He deserves everything.

Fab Love

People who put God first, are never defeated, congratulations to the most loved and humble artiste in Africa upon your nomination #grammyawards2022

Pallaso @McPallaso

Congratulations my bro @eddykenzofficial, upon you nomination in the Grammy Awards. I am proud of you both as an artist and as a Ugandan. This is the major step in your success. May you enjoy each moment and bring it home. Good luck

Ykee Benda @YkeeBenda

Oh my God it’s really happening. A Ugandan artiste has been nominated for a Grammy. I am literally crying man @eddykenzoficial bro congrats man, but this is for the industry that everyone keeps putting down and this is proof that Ugandan music has a future. Thank you God

Sheebah Karungi

Congratulations EDDY Eddy Kenzo This is BIG! from Grass to Grammys !! God Above All.

Swangz Avenue

Congratulations, Eddy Kenzo.