Ugandan YouTubers to start paying tax this October

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan content creators with monetised YouTube channels will start paying tax starting October 1, 2023.

In a recent statement, Google asked creators to send their Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) so that they may be used to collect the taxes.

“To comply with local laws in Uganda, starting October 1, 2023, Google will be required to charge 18% value added tax on all taxable goods and services… If you are registered for VAT in Uganda, please provide us with your TIN so that we can correctly assess your tax,” a statement from Google read.

Parliament amended its Income Tax Act to include tax from non-resident digital service providers like Meta, Google, Amazon and other big tech companies operating in the country.

Some of the popular YouTubers in Uganda include singer Eddy Kenzo, dancers Masaka Kids Africana and comedian Anne Kansiime.

Uganda is not the first African country that has imposed tax on non-resident digital service providers.

Last year, the Nigerian government announced that non-resident digital firms operating within Nigeria would be charged a 6% percent turnover.

The country’s minister for finance at the time, Zainab Ahmed, said it was part of fiscal reforms to boost revenues and diversify the oil-dependent economy.

Explaining how the tax will work, Ahmed said: “If you visit Amazon or another e-commerce website, we are expecting Amazon to add VAT charge to whatever transaction you are paying for.”

In 2022, Google and Facebook announced that its Nigeria-based advertisers would be charged 7.5% VAT on each ad placement.

Although President Yoweri Museveni argued that the tax does not (directly) relate to Ugandan users, it will have an impact, going by what happened in Nigeria.