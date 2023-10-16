Ugandan who died aboard Canada-bound flight identified

By Charles Etukuri

A Ugandan national who died aboard an Emirates flight to Canada on the evening of Saturday, October 14, has been identified as Evelyn Nakirya.

Nakirya, who previously worked at a hardware shop at Nakasero Market in Kampala, was traveling to Canada alongside her sister when she collapsed aboard the plane.

The flight was temporarily forced to make an emergency landing in Iceland, where the body was reportedly left.





By press time, no official statement about the tragic incident had been made.

However, Nakirya’s friend confirmed that friends and family had been notified.