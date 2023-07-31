Ugandan vlogger based in China arrives in country for visit

By Alfred Byenkya

China-based Ugandan social media star Rose Mary Adikin is in Uganda for a month-long visit.

She arrived in Uganda on Friday, July 28, 2023 with her son Anzai, Chinese husband Wu Jianyun and her TV crew.

Adikin started vlogging on Chinese social media platforms Douyin (Chinese TikTok) and XiaoHongShu (Chinese Instagram) and by 2021, she had up to 13 million followers

Nine years ago, the 29-year-old star contacted Wu Jianyun online after his cousin, who was working in Uganda, introduced them.

After getting along for a while, she made a courageous decision – to travel to China. Adikin and Wu fell in love and decided to get married and set up a family in Wu’s hometown, Yecun village in April 23, 2015.

Adikin’s videos are mainly about her cooking for her husband and son and have become a hit on the internet because they are recorded in Chinese language.

She has a five-person media team for the filming and making short videos at their home in Yecun Village of Suichang County, Lishui

Her YouTube channel has 270,000 subscribers and was rewarded with a silver play Button for surpassing 100,000 subscribers recently