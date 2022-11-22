Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Ugandan Usher Komugisha to cover World Cup for Al Jazeera

By Ahmad Muto

Sports pundit and former New Vision reporter Usher Komugisha has excited Ugandan sports fans after she revealed that she will be covering this year’s FIFA World Cup tournament for Qatari television channel, Al Jazeera.

She made the announcement on her Twitter page.

“Excited to announce that I will be covering this year’s FIFA World Cup for Al Jazeera. Expect exclusive interviews with the world’s best players, behind-the-scenes coverage and breaking news from the entire team. Join us,” Komugisha tweeted.

Media owners, personalities and fellow sports pundits have congratulated her in numbers, especially after seeing her doing pre-match analysis on their screens.

@IvanOkuda, a city lawyer, gave her credit for reaching for the glass ceiling: “One of the football analysts @AljazeeraWorld has on its line-up for World Cup is our own @UsherKomugisha. Just been watching her do pre-match analysis for the opening game. Uganda lady journalists of my generation aren’t playing games, They’re really crushing glass ceilings.”

South African Sports pundit Robert Marawa, formerly of SuperSport, tweeted: “Usher Komugisha!!!! That’s the name!!! CONGRATULATIONS CHAMP!!! You do brilliant work!!”

Komugisha is celebrated in sports circles across the continent, with a few awards to her name, also having featured on BBC, CNN, ESPN and Al Jazeera.

Having played basketball for Makerere Sparks and UCU Lady Canons, she one time stumbled into a radio station, impressed the presenters and later ended up at Vision Group as a reporter, the start of what has now seen her turn into a sought for sports analyst. 

