Ugandan streaming sites have poor quality content – filmmakers

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan filmmakers are skeptical of the integrity of Ugandan movie-streaming platforms citing poor-quality content on all these platforms.

During the Film Club session on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, filmmakers said they have not embraced these platforms because most of them do not have limitations on quality.

Mathias Nyombi, the representative of YoTv, a platform that hosts Kibanda Express, a streaming platform, said that the reason quality is not emphasized is because there are low-budget filmmakers that are trying to make ends meet in the industry so limiting their content from the platform would be a disservice to them.

Filmmakers questioning Mathias Nyombi, during the Film Club session. Photo Hussein Kiganda

“At this moment, we are moving step by step because it is a journey. I am glad that movie makers have improved in quality save for these new entrants but with time we shall start being specific in quality. At the moment, we are focusing on building the numbers and then later we filter the movies,” Nyombi said.

The boss at KPM Entertainment, a company that owns the UCCN TV, an online streaming platform in Uganda, Paul Ssebata, told The Kampala Sun that most filmmakers do not have enough knowledge about the factors that lead to poor quality content. He explained that it starts with production, post-production, storage, and transfer of content.

“Most of them do not know that it’s during production and post-production where they lose it all. By the time they bring it to us, the quality is already altered. And, while storing and uploading the content, it becomes worse,” he said.

He asked filmmakers to stop pointing fingers at online platforms but to check themselves. To him, filmmakers do not know how to use the available equipment to get the best quality. He also complained that filmmakers do not want to submit quality work to Ugandan platforms but rather prefer foreign sites.

Paul Ssebata, KPM Entertainment boss during the meeting. Photo. Hussein Kiganda

Not differing from Ssebata, Killian Benard Agaba, the projects manager at Maablabs Technologies Limited, the company that owns Pearlmovies, a new streaming platform that was launched in 2022, said filmmakers with good quality do not trust them with their content because they were disappointed by other platforms.

“Those with quality content do not want to submit it to us because they think we are like other platforms that hurt them. To test our platform, they give us their worst content. But how do you test a platform with such content and expect good results? Let them give use good quality and see what we shall do. But I think we have tried to filter content. There are very many movies we have rejected because of poor quality and we want to assure Ugandans that our platform has quality content,” he said.

While Ugandan filmmakers continue to complain about the poor quality, it looks like they are shooting their own feet. Even those who claim that they have got good content have not been able to make it to international standards. On Netflix, Uganda has only one movie,”The Girl In The Yellow Jumper” by Loukman Ali. And on Amazon, a sizeable number of them made it.