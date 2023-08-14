Ugandan-South African emerges first runner-up in Miss South Africa 2023

By Ahmad Muto

On Sunday, August 13, 2023, Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa at a glitzy ceremony, where Ugandan-South African Melissa Nayimuli emerged first runner up.

However, according to a number of South Africans, Nayimuli was the fan favourite and a deserving winner. They even asked her to consider returning next year, arguing that her win will be obvious.

Some, however, have also argued that they are not comfortable with a Ugandan as Miss South Africa, therefore, she should consider taking part in Miss Uganda instead.

Nayimuli identifies as a Ugandan Xhosa. Born to a Ugandan father and Xhosa mother, the 24-year-old is a film and TV producer, having started off her career with The Voice Nigeria, and is currently the producer of Lenyalo Ha se Papadi on Mzansi Magic.

Sunday marked the end of her fourth attempt at the Miss South Africa Crown. She told the Sowetan S-Magazine this year that she experienced a lot of backlash.

“They were saying things like you are not fully South African and you don’t deserve to represent the country,” Nayimuli said.

However, she noted that as much as she has experienced xenophobia, South Africans have also loved her. She was born in Butterworth, Eastern Cape and speaks isiXhosa.

Meanwhile, the winner, Joubert, 26, returned to the pageant for the second time this year after emerging first runner up in 2020.