Ugandan named Luc Belaire East Africa ambassador

by Editorial Team
By Musa Ssemwanga

Known for hosting a number of A-list Kampala night parties, Urban Ratibu is on cloud 9 after landing another mouth-watering deal.

The Urban Empire boss has been named one of the East Africa brand ambassadors for sparkling wine brand Luc Belaire.

Internationally, Luc Belaire is one of the most in demand beverages in the nightlife industry, being heavily marketed and endorsed by brand ambassadors; American superstar rapper Rick Ross, American DJ/producer DJ Khaled, Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe and many other celebrities in the entertainment industry, who identify themselves as #BlackBottleBoys & #BlackBottleGirls.’

‘’It started with Rick Ross’s comment on one of my Instagram posts and before I knew it, a call came in asking for my details, hence putting pen to paper,’’ narrates Ratibu.

The good news comes a few months to the fifth anniversary celebrations of Ratibu’s marketing brand -Urban Empire.

Congratulations Urban.

