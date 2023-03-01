Ugandan movie ‘The Test’ scoops two awards in Kenya

By Hussein Kiganda

Movie The Test, directed by Richard Mulindwa, bagged two awards – Best Film and Best Editing – at the Kitale Film Week 2023, in Kenya on February 26, 2023.

The Kitale Film Week is an industry and audience festival that seeks to celebrate heritage, in Kenya and beyond the borders.

It intends to create extraordinary cinematic experiences, curate diverse aspects of cosmopolitan heritage, and build a forum for the holistic development of Eastern African filmmakers, their communities, and their audiences. This year’s edition was held from February 19 to 26, 2023.

Showing off his accolades, Mulindwa expressed his excitement and thanked God for the win. He said that winning outside the borders is a feeling that cannot be matched.

“It is indeed a great opportunity to once again scoop awards in the Kitale Film Festival, Kenya. It brings me much joy to witness my films blossoming and getting noticed out there. This is not the first time I have won awards outside Uganda, I’ve been to Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, USA and I was able to scoop awards,” he said.

Mulindwa urged other Ugandan filmmakers to look out for international festivals. To him, winning at such big festivals shows how good the Ugandan film industry has become.

Richard Mulindwa

“I would really like to urge my fellow filmmakers to look at these film festivals as a big step that can lead them to success,” Mulindwa said.

“These film festivals are also another platform that can be used to let the world out there know that the Ugandan film industry exists and they have quality work,” he added.