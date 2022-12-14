Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Ugandan movie scoops two awards in Nigeria
Top News

Ugandan movie scoops two awards in Nigeria

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

A film by Leonard Amanya has won two awards at the Universal Movie Awards 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Crystal Countless Misfortune received eight nominations; Best Picture, Best Actor Male, Best Actor Female, Best Supporting Actor Female, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Story, and Best Original Song. Out of these, it won Best Supporting Actor Female and Best Story awards.

Amanya contacted The Kampala Sun on December 11, 2022, after the win to share the happy news.

Crystal Countless Misfortune tells the story of a teenage girl who is abused at her new school after her parents’ death, but her bravery and confidence turn her into an inspiration before her adversaries.

The film has won other several awards, including Best Actress at the Tokyo Film Awards, Best Actress in a Feature Film at Budapest Movie Awards, and Best Actress at the 1st Monthly Movie Awards.

Amanya is a film producer and director, working with the Uganda Communications Commission. He has been a juror at several festivals in Durban, Zanzibar, and Kigali, among others.

You may also like

Ankole Miss Tourism celebrates BD with fellow beauty queens

KIGAMPALA: Showdown as Rwanda, Uganda meet at Cricket Oval this weekend

We fear collaborating with men, reveal Kataleya and Kandle

How Hope Mukasa left Mengo house

Zari promises pomp, class as All-White Party returns

Kabuleta released on bail

Yemi Alade asked why Nigerian singer Rema never posted about Uganda concert

Fille accuses friends of abandoning her during depression bout

Kampala hotel proprietor dies in car crash on Northern Bypass

Kabuleta’s bail application hearing for Wednesday

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.