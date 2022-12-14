Ugandan movie scoops two awards in Nigeria

By Hussein Kiganda

A film by Leonard Amanya has won two awards at the Universal Movie Awards 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Crystal Countless Misfortune received eight nominations; Best Picture, Best Actor Male, Best Actor Female, Best Supporting Actor Female, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Story, and Best Original Song. Out of these, it won Best Supporting Actor Female and Best Story awards.

Amanya contacted The Kampala Sun on December 11, 2022, after the win to share the happy news.

Crystal Countless Misfortune tells the story of a teenage girl who is abused at her new school after her parents’ death, but her bravery and confidence turn her into an inspiration before her adversaries.

The film has won other several awards, including Best Actress at the Tokyo Film Awards, Best Actress in a Feature Film at Budapest Movie Awards, and Best Actress at the 1st Monthly Movie Awards.

Amanya is a film producer and director, working with the Uganda Communications Commission. He has been a juror at several festivals in Durban, Zanzibar, and Kigali, among others.