Ugandan movie ‘Nambi’ scoops award in Belgium

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan short film Nambi, which reimagines the folktale of Kintu and Nambi, considered the first Baganda, received an award at the International Short Film Festival Kalmthout, Belgium on October 7, 2023.

The film secured the International Audience Award in competition with several movies funded nationally by their respective countries.

Isaac Simba, who represented Uganda at the festival, expressed that the movie’s exceptional visual effects made it appear as if it were produced outside the country.

“Most of the movies in this category had received funding from their respective countries’ film funds. Nambi was unique in that it had no financial backing from Uganda. The audience was captivated and amazed by the quality of its visual effects, hardly believing that such a film was created in Uganda,” Simba stated.

He further noted: “The jury even inquired if we had outsourced the visual effects to a European post-production house. They compared its production value to that of Wakanda.”

Simba emphasised that this award opened doors for the movie on the international stage, expressing optimism about achieving more milestones.

The film’s storyline revolves around a heavenly goddess who defies her father, Ggulu, to live on earth with a primitive caveman named Kintu. Despite interference from her troublesome brother, Walumbe, her youngest brother, Kayikuzi, goes to great lengths to protect her.

Written and directed by Peter Mukiibi, the movie features Doreen Nabbanja as Nambi, a news anchor at Urban TV, Bint Kasedde as Kintu, alongside talented individuals such as Jenkins Joel Mutumba and Moses Opio.

It is produced by Usama Mukwaya and Dennis Arthur Abwakat.