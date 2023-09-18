Ugandan movie ‘Bedroom Chains’ to be screened aboard Qatar Airways

By Hussein Kiganda

Bedroom Chains, a Ugandan film focused on women’s emancipation, has been officially confirmed to be featured on Qatar Airways, a major player in air transportation, during its flights.

Nisha Kalema, who serves as both a co-producer and actor in the project, shared a poster showcasing the partnership between the two entities. She enthusiastically confirmed that the movie would be available for passengers during flights to and from Uganda.

In an interview with New Vision, Kalema expressed delight at the remarkable success of the project. She emphasised that this achievement validates the numerous accolades the film received at various award ceremonies and festivals.

The actress further noted that such accomplishments could potentially pave the way for more Ugandan projects and contribute to the growth of Uganda’s tourism sector.

“We are so blessed to have the movie aboard Qatar Airways, it’s a dream that we have always harboured. This means so much to us as a team.

“A movie that was made in our indigenous language, we are sure that this will help push the country beyond the borders. With it’s cinematic setting, it could win more tourists to the country. This is an opener for the local industry and I am sure that other movies will follow suit,” she added.

Bedroom Chains garnered over six nominations and clinched two awards at the Uganda Film Festival in 2022. Additionally, it secured an impressive four awards at the seventh edition of the Lake International Pan African Film Festival held in Kenya on November 5, 2022.

The movie also garnered several nominations at The African Film and Arts Festival, Silicon Valley Film Festival, Durban International Film Festival, and numerous other prestigious events.