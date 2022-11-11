Ugandan movie ‘Bedroom Chains’ scoops four awards in Kenya

By Hussein Kiganda

Bedroom Chains, a Ugandan movie about women’s emancipation, bagged four awards at the seventh edition of the Lake International Pan African Film Festival (LIPFF) in Kenya on November 5, 2022.

The movie won Best Feature Film, Best Director (Hassan Mageye), Best Actress (Nisha Kalema) and Best Cinematographer (Benson Kamau Mugai).

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Nisha Kalema, who doubled as a producer and actor, said the win brings glory to the cast, crew and Uganda.

“A win is always something exciting for everyone and this one is no exception. This fuels the rest of the greatness in every creative. Big congratulations to the cast and crew together with Uganda as a country. Let’s celebrate each other,” she said.

Hassan Mageye, the director of the movie, expressed gratitude to God that the movie managed to screen at about 15 different festivals and has won a number of awards.

“I am just excited that Bedroom Chains, an idea that started in one head (mine) is representing women, Ugandan art, and also advocates for women’s rights throughout the world. I am also glad that in its first year of festival run, it has screened to over 15 festivals around the world,” he said.

The movie received 10 nominations at LIPFF and other nominations at The African Film and Arts Festival, Silicon Valley Film Festival, Durban International Film Festival, and several more.

It also received more than six nominations and won two awards at the Uganda Film Festival 2022.

In August 2022, Bedroom Chains made a world premiere in Washington, US.

Bedroom Chains is a powerful life-changing tragic story that highlights the rights of women and how they fight to survive in a male-dominated world.

It tells the story of Natasha, an extrovert, born and raised amidst hatred and rejection from her father because she is a girl. She is sold by her father to Indians, who were later expelled by president Idi Amin Dada.

Her return leads to a mysterious unexpected movement of liberation for the women in Uganda, not even death could stop her ambitions.