Ugandan men are hitting on me like never before, says married Doreen Kabareebe



By Alex Balimwikungu



Socialite and fashion model Doreen Kabareebe is heavily pregnant a few months after exchanging vows with her American partner, Corey Harris.



However, the irony is that she claims it is now than ever before that men are in her DMs, pleading for love relationships.



After years of hustling in Uganda and the Middle East, Kabareebe’s big break happened when she got a visa to the US. In January 2023, she got married to the love of her life, Harris, in a civil wedding in the US. It has since been a life of bliss, at least according to what she posts on her socials.



“The rate at which that gender is showing interest in me is so high now. Where were you before I got married?” she queried.



Before that, Kabareebe wondered why her pregnancy was such a big issue.



“So, my pregnancy has shocked some of you. Did you think I was a virgin?” she rhetorically asked.



Kabareebe uploaded a picture of herself taking a selfie while beaming from ear to ear and embracing her

protruding baby bulge.

Many responded and told Kabareebe that those poking her were visa hunters.

“They want to date you for the visa. You are not special,” a one Martin said.



Others said they approached her after comparing themselves to her choice of American husband.

“We now know your taste and class in men, so we can offer better,” another called Seth said.



A former certified party animal, Kabareebe had been linked to a line of men. Of all the allegations, she categorically came out and denied dating musician Jose Chameleone and security expert Dixon Bond Okello, insisting they were just close friends.



She, however, made a startling claim that she had never dated a man for more than three months. It is all in the past as she now looks forward to the joys of motherhood with her American beau.