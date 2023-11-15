Ugandan emerges winner in Absa’s L’Atelier 2023 Awards

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Ugandan artist Joe Gayi made history on November 14, 2023, when he emerged one of the top winners in Absa’s L’Atelier 2023 Awards.

The prestigious event took place last month (October) at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, and showcased the diverse artistic talent across the continent.

Gayi’s win marked a significant moment in the journey of African artists, as he became the first artist from Uganda to claim the spotlight in the competition.

Gayi described his art as inspired by hyperrealism and surrealism.

“My artworks have elements of juxtaposition and visual puns. My drawings are basically more of telling my personal stories, and emotional insecurities of people around me, and constantly explore and express black identity, affairs, and pride in a surrealistic and hyper realistic way,” he said.

As part of his prize, Gayi will embark on a residency in South Africa from May 1 to June 30, 2024. The residency includes airfare and a daily stipend, allowing Gayi to further develop his artistic skills. Additionally, he will have the opportunity to attend 10 master classes with leading experts from around the world from April to June 2024.

Furthermore, Gayi will engage in a four-month mentoring programme with a prominent authority within the visual arts in Uganda.

This mentorship will provide invaluable guidance and support to Gayi as he continues to hone his craft. The pinnacle of his prize includes hosting a solo exhibition in Uganda, with Absa covering the cost of artwork materials and framing up to $5,300 (about sh20m). All proceeds from the exhibition will go directly to Gayi, providing him with a platform to share his artwork with the world.

The winners, including Gayi, Edward Lawerh from Ghana, and Idowu Emmanuel from Nigeria, demonstrated immense talent and were recognised as ambassadors in their respective countries.

The much-anticipated Gerard Sekoto Award went to South Africa’s Bulumko Mbete, whose body of work showcased not only innovative visions, but also skilful execution that captured the essence of contemporary African art.

Dr Paul Bayliss, a senior art and museum specialist at Absa, highlighted the transformative power of art and the importance of nurturing emerging artists.

He emphasised that these artists are not only creators of the present, but also architects shaping the future of the artistic narrative for generations to come.