Ugandan Hollywood actor Ntare Mwine in the country, to grace Uganda Film Festival

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan Hollywood actor Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine is tipped to grace the prestigious Uganda Film Festival (UFF) as he was unveiled as one of the esteemed guests at a press conference organised by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) at the UCC Headquarters in Bugolobi, Kampala on May 22, 2023.

Known for his remarkable roles in films like The Riches, New York Undercover, and Heroes, Mwine expressed his excitement about returning to his homeland to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the UFF, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of his play, Biro.

“Thank you for having me here to celebrate the tenth anniversary of UFF, which coincidentally marks the 20th anniversary since I premiered my solo Biro at the National Theatre. I am happy to be here with my family and it’s good to be back home,” Mwine joyfully expressed.

He acknowledged the significant advancements within the Ugandan film industry over the past 10 years since the inception of the UFF. He commended the exceptional work carried out by esteemed filmmakers such as Loukman Ali and Leonard Amanya, among others.

“I have noticed that incredible work has been done, by Loukman Ali, Leonard Amanya here, and several more filmmakers. They are not showcasing their work locally but also internationally, and that’s huge,” Mwine remarked.

The actor expressed his desire to meet filmmakers from all corners of the country and conduct various film workshops to share his insights on prospering in the industry. Mwine aspired to collaborate with Ugandan filmmakers on future film projects.

“Except me to try and meet as many Ugandan filmmakers as I can and if I can leave this festival having identified filmmakers Mu dream is to that I can work with, that would be a win for me. I am looking forward to seeing the work that filmmakers have done over time. My dream is that I will be able to work on a film by a Ugandan filmmaker,” he shared.

Mwine also revealed his fondness for Mitoma, his favourite destination in Uganda, where his parents were laid to rest, and Rubaro in Mbarara. Furthermore, he disclosed that groundnuts are his favourite local delicacy.

In 2020, Mwine organized a short film competition offering a grand prize of $1,000, aiming to inspire Ugandans to narrate unique stories from their homeland.

On May 28, 2023, Mwine’s play, Biro, is scheduled to be screened at The National Theatre. He encouraged filmmakers to attend the screening, as it presents an invaluable opportunity to glean valuable insights from the play.