Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Ugandan Hip-Hop Awards bounce back
Latest News

Ugandan Hip-Hop Awards bounce back

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

After six years of jamming, the the organizers of the Hip Hop Awards have today, February 7th, announced the return of the seventh edition. The Ugandan Hip Hop Awards are held annually and they celebrate the achievements within the Ugandan Hip Hop sphere.

The annual presentation ceremony features performances by artists, and some of the awards of more popular interest are presented. The awards are dedicated to providing a fair platform for all Ugandan Hip-hop acts, through an award show that showcases the past, present, and future of the genre in Uganda.
It is also a voice for performers, songwriters, producers, videographers, engineers, and every other professional who work tirelessly. Most importantly, the awards are a celebration of a genre that relentlessly pushes the boundaries and uplifts Ugandan culture.
Hip-hop musicians are called upon to submit their music released between the periods of 1st July 2021 to 30th July 2022

You may also like

Freedom City tragedy: Investigations still ongoing

Big Brother Titans: Anxiety as top contenders are up for possible eviction

Vumbula Festival returns to Jinja with star-studded lineup

Bryan White sets return dates

Comedian Eric Omondi tickles Northern Uganda fans

Ziza Bafana delivers electrifying performance at carnival

Ziza Bafana goes bare knuckles on Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega

Nominee list for the iKon Awards 2023 out

Vivian Boonabana crowned Miss Uganda West 2023

Lynette Xen’s pregnancy chronicles: My nose is now the biggest feature on...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.