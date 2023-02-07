Ugandan Hip-Hop Awards bounce back

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

After six years of jamming, the the organizers of the Hip Hop Awards have today, February 7th, announced the return of the seventh edition. The Ugandan Hip Hop Awards are held annually and they celebrate the achievements within the Ugandan Hip Hop sphere.

The annual presentation ceremony features performances by artists, and some of the awards of more popular interest are presented. The awards are dedicated to providing a fair platform for all Ugandan Hip-hop acts, through an award show that showcases the past, present, and future of the genre in Uganda.

It is also a voice for performers, songwriters, producers, videographers, engineers, and every other professional who work tirelessly. Most importantly, the awards are a celebration of a genre that relentlessly pushes the boundaries and uplifts Ugandan culture.

Hip-hop musicians are called upon to submit their music released between the periods of 1st July 2021 to 30th July 2022