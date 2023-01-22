Ugandan football star hooks Italian babe

By Alfred Byenkya

Spain-based Ugandan football star Ronald Washington has hooked an Italian babe and says he is ready to settle down with her if things go well.

He recently published photos of himself and the girl on his Facebook account while on vacation one of the beach hotels in Barcelona.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, Washington said he is interested in settling down with her because she is a nice woman

“Yes, we are dating and if things go well for us, we shall get married and become husband and wife,” he said in a social media interview.

The former Express striker left Uganda for Spain in 2021 to pursue professional football, but was let down by a six-month injury that couldn’t allow him to do trials with different Spanish clubs.

He says his agent is busy looking for teams that will sign him because he is now injury-free and he is ready to train and get back to full fitness.

“I am now back to full fitness after getting injured while doing trials in August,2022. I feel fine and I am ready to play if any chance is availed to me,” Washington added.

He had trials with Greece Football club Iraklis after reaching Europe, but said he was not successful in securing a contract with the team.

Before going to Spain, Washington had started a soccer academy he had named Washington Soccer Academy, but said he had to postpone the project because he is still pursuing his dream of playing professional football for different clubs in Europe.