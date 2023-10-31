Ugandan filmmakers walk away empty handed at the AMAAs 2023

By Hussein Kiganda

Uganda’s representation at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) 2023 failed to secure any awards, with filmmaker and animator Ashiraf Mulima expressing his disappointment.

Mulima, whose animated movie “Lost” was Uganda’s entry, attributed the loss to tough competition from well-funded projects by major companies like Netflix.

“We couldn’t secure any awards this year. The competition was fierce, with formidable movies, many of which were financed by industry giants like Netflix and helmed by seasoned directors,” Mulima lamented.

Uganda managed to secure only three nominations in different categories, including Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Film in an African Language, but unfortunately, these nominations did not translate into wins.

Morris Mugisha, the producer of previous award-winning films from Uganda, “Tembele” and “Stain”, acknowledged the challenges faced this year despite not submitting any movies. Mugisha emphasized the need for Ugandan filmmakers to regroup and develop strategies to create high-quality films capable of competing on both continental and global scales.

“This year presented formidable challenges, with strong contenders that proved difficult to surpass. Many of the featured movies at the AMAAs were either from Netflix or were performing exceptionally well in their respective regions. As Ugandans, we must unite, collaborate, and produce high-budget films that can effectively represent our country,” Mugisha stressed.

The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) is an annual awards event that celebrates and honours outstanding achievements in the African film industry. This year’s award night was held on October 29, 2023 in Lagos.

“Mami Wata” by C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi, Anikulapo and Gangs of Lagos were among the movies that scooped multiple awards.