Ugandan filmmakers rub shoulders with Nollywood stars at the AMAAs

By Hussein Kiganda

The ongoing 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards(AMAAs) are heating up as Ugandans continue to pray that they scoop a good number of accolades.

The AMAAs are Africa’s most prestigious film awards gathering a wide range of filmmakers across the continent.

This year, they kicked off on October 26, 2022, and the awards gala night will be held on October 30.

On October 29, 2022, Ugandans attended the awards’ fashion show where they rubbed shoulders with big guns from different countries and are happy for the opportunity.

Ugandan filmmaker, Morris Mugisha, the director of “Tembele”, the movie representing Uganda at the Oscars told The Kampala Sun that it was fun meeting some of the popular filmmakers at the AMAAs.

“I happened to meet Segun Arinze, the legendary Nollywood star. I bumped into him at the breakfast table and we had a great chat,” he said.

Morris Mugisha ( left) poses forna photo with film makers from Europe. Courtesy photo

Mugisha also managed to meet the Germans who produced the movie “Borge”, a film from Ghana, competing at the AMAAs and the Oscars.

Morris Mugisha says their time in Nigeria has been used to benchmark on how-to improve Uganda’s film industry. Courtesy photo.

Mugisha and other Ugandan filmmakers left for Lagos on October 25, and have been busy doing interviews on Nigerian radios and televisions, discussing the future of African cinema.