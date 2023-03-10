Friday, March 10, 2023
Ugandan filmmakers express fear of artificial intelligence taking over their jobs

By Hussein Kiganda

As technology infiltrates every industry, the film industry has not survived its “bitter-sweet” invasion.

In developed entertainment industries, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used on a large scale and seems to solve so many problems and challenges on set, in pre-production and post-production, and at the ideation stage.

Some of the examples of AI in the entertainment business include; using AI in Netflix’s recommendation system, AI-generated music by Amper Music, and AI-generated scripts by companies like ScriptBook.

While the Ugandan film industry still lags behind in AI, the filmmakers are already scared of its effects.

Attending the Film Club Session on March 7, 2023, at the National Theatre, filmmakers expressed their fear and asked South African filmmaker Siya Saanga Sityana, whether jobs in the film industry would still be safe if Artificial intelligence set in.

Siya assured them that filmmaking is a creative sector and, therefore, cannot be entirely affected by AI  since much of the work is done creatively by talented people.

“AI is everywhere now, but I don’t see it taking over the job of directors because there are very many things it cannot do,” Sityana said.

A doctorate holder in film, Dr. Michael Muhumuza, also a film lecturer at Makerere University, is confident that AI cannot take up the innovation space of filmmakers. To him, something that was just created cannot be wiser than its creator.

“Technology is a factor of development and AI is one of the aspects of that development. Technological advancement comes with ease of doing business. The only constant is that technology can never be wiser than its creator. So the space for innovations will still stand,” Muhumuza reasoned.

Diablo Sekidde, a film analyst and lecturer at Kampala Film School, finds advantage in the use of AI in the film industry.

To him, the beneficial side of AI is increased efficiency, cost reduction, enhanced personalisation and creativity.

“It has impacted the movie industry by allowing filmmakers to de-age actors using deep learning models, a technique that is cheaper to produce than traditional visual effects and CGI while producing more realistic results,” Sekidde said.

Sekidde also added that AI can also be used in content curation, where it can assist in recommending content to users based on their preferences.

However, he also agrees that it comes with some disadvantages, which could include the loss of jobs and creativity, lack of emotional intelligence, and ethical concerns such as deep fakes, which can be used to manipulate and deceive.

“In terms of employment, most people who choose not to reinvent themselves will surely lose their job, this will include, scriptwriters, camera operators, editors sound designers, etc. Therefore, filmmakers should reinvent themselves to stay relevant in the industry,” Sekidde said.

