Ugandan filmmakers eulogize fallen AMAAs founder

By Hussein Kiganda

In 2021, giving out a certificate to Ugandan filmmaker Morris Mugisha, Peace Onyiam-Osigwe the founder of Africa’s biggest Movie Awards the Africa Movie Academy Awards(AMAAs), said other African filmmakers had finally appreciated Nollywood after laughing at its content over the years(she meant Ugandans in particular). She said she was happy that Ugandans had joined them in telling African stories, the African way.

On January 10, 2022, Onyiam-Osigwe was announced dead by family members leaving filmmakers all over Africa in pain.

Having received the news, Ugandan filmmakers and actors who received nominations and won awards at the prestigious awards platform were shocked and left in disbelief.

They expressed their pain through eulogies, referring to her as a strong woman who has given hand to the growth of the Ugandan film industry and Africa at large.

Many of them said she stood for the word “Mother of African Film” and “the pillar of African stories”. Below are some of their eulogies.

Morris Herbert Mugisha – (His movie “Stain” received 11 nominations and won one award in 2021, and “Tembele” received 10 nominations and won one award in 2022, at the AMAAs)

”It is with a heavy heart that I convey this sad news. I first received this news from a film counterpart Willow from Zambia at 6 am yesterday. It is difficult to accept that lady Peace Anyiam Osigwe is gone for good. It seems like yesterday and it is unbelievable how unpredictable this life can be. I received my most honourable advice, hearty views, and lessons from you about the need to tell the African story: I will take with me your wise counsel and archive of wisdom that came from each time you spoke. Your heart of gold and most fond kindness that echoed through your dignified eloquent voice comforted many and you gave us hope to keep going and never stop telling the African story. My first time in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2021, I was blessed to make your acquaintance at a cocktail event you had prepared for many filmmakers in Africa and the diaspora. I tried so much to tell you about filmmaking back at home and of course my film STAIN and what you truly thought about my storytelling: you smiled and you said I should keep going, and not stop. Little did I know that you would be gone soon.

You gave film meaning, you raised the hopes of every struggling African filmmaker, and you will remain in our hearts forever.

Rest with the Angels Mama Peace…

Matthew Bishanga(Matt Bish) – (His movie “Battle of Souls received 12 nominations and won 2 awards at the 5th AMAAs.)

Peace Anyiam Osigwe the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards was a beautiful person on all sides of the coin whose vision for Africa, film-wise was to help Africa celebrate African Film a replica of the Oscars. I first met her in 2008 in Lagos, Nigeria when my film Battle of the Souls received 12 nominations. She was excited to meet me considering the fact that I had been the first Ugandan to have my film at the AMAAs. We shared some notes on many things and tried to understand where we were as African filmmakers and what our responsibilities as storytellers were.

Matt Bish pictured with actress Genevieve Nnaji says that the late was a very peaceful person. Courtesy Photo

She celebrated African film like her own birthday and I was hoping to invite her for the 14th Uganda Film Festival on behalf of the Uganda Communications Commission. I had already shared this information with the acting Executive Director Ms. Irene Kaggwa. Africa has lost a germ in its struggles to establish itself as a film giant and my prayer is for her team at the AMAAs to continue with her legacy and also create an award in her memory.

Patriq Nkakalukanyi – (Nominated in the Best Actor Category in 2022 for his role in the movie “Tembele” at the AMAAs)

Last year I went to NIGERIA for the AMAAs and it was the first time I saw madam Peace Maria Anyiam – Osigwe but I’ll never forget the charisma.

The first people we met during the workshops and meet-ups didn’t really live up to my expectations for what the Academy Awards and Festival should be about; which for me should have been “Embracing African Cinema as a whole and devising ways to grow it across all fields”. Africa was represented in Numbers only but everything else was just Nollywood. But then on the Award night, Peace took the stage to give her speech. I was blown away!

She talked about the Industry as if it was a child she raised in her backyard. You could sense the ambition, the drive, and the pure love which indeed she served RAW to the Academy (the African Movies Academy) which was her brainchild.

Nollywood is surely not gonna be the same. African cinema is not going to be the same … It’s such a big blow. My only prayer is that who are left can carry the mantle. R.I.P Peace Maria Anyiam – Osigwe.

Kevin Johns Nabukenya – (Her movie “The Wave” received 2 nominations in 2022)

Kevin Johns Nabukenya at the AMAAs in 2022. Courtesy Photo

Learning about the passing of madam Peace Anyam has pierced my heart, she has been such a pillar in the African movie sector, she is the founder of the most prestigious African film awards, ‘The Africa Movie Academy Awards’ mostly known as the African Oscars, personally, I attended the previous edition as my film “The Wave” was selected in two categories, thanks to madam Peace Anyam I met and connected with filmmakers from around the globe, she was around wearing a smile the whole time and I can’t believe it’s just two months now and she is gone, the entire Film Industry in the World will miss her, may her soul rest besides the Almighty God for eternity. On behalf of the Ugandan Film Industry I am sending love to her Family, Friends, The Nigerian Film Industry as well as all Filmmakers around the globe, may the Almighty strengthen us.

Ashiraf Mulima – (His animation film “No Way Out” won Best Animation in 2022 at the AMAAs)

It is a bad day for the art industry all over the world today after losing the great woman who has empowered filmmakers from zero to hero she was hard-working and so passionate about art we have lost an irreplaceable person may her soul rest in eternal peace we cant celebrate her life enough.

Shakirah Kibirige – (won two awards; Best Costume and Best Makeup Artist in 2019)

She has been the true definition of “Mama Africa”. She helped a lot of filmmakers, not only in Nigeria but all over Africa. I remember when I was nominated in two categories; Best Makeup Artist and Best Costume Designer at the AMAAs in 2019. They were not giving out tickets to the nominees and I also failed to get help from the Uganda Communications Commission(UCC). I was connected to her, we talked and she was really a nice person. She helped me secure a ticket and visa and that’s how I got to Nigeria and was lucky enough to win the two awards. May She rest in peace like her name.

Joan Agaba – (Won Best Actress In A Leading Role in 2021 at the AMAAs)

Peace has been a mvule tree to the African film industry. A happy soul that brought together African filmmakers from all African countries to appreciate and elevate African art through her initiative(AMAAs). In 2021, I won Best Actress In A Leading Role at the AMAAs and I feel heartbroken that I didn’t travel to Nigeria to shake hands with her upon this. With this accolade, I will forever remember her. May her soul rest in peace.