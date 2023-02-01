Ugandan filmmakers arrive in Johannesburg ahead of Joburg Film Festival

By Hussein Kiganda

Filmmakers that are representing Uganda at this year’s Joburg Film Festival arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa on January 31, 2023, ahead of the event that will last six days.

Filmmakers, including Samuel Saviour Kizito, the boss at Kyooto Media; Pheobe Katushabe of Fey Films, Lenox Seguya, and Leonard Amanya of the Uganda Communications Commission, attended the festival’s first session on January 31 at the Sandton Convention Center, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Samuel Saviour told The Kampala Sun that the team is already networking and booking opportunities for future collaborations. He hopes that the festival will enable Ugandans to bag opportunities that will foster the industry to greater heights.

“The opportunities for future collaborations definitely first have the personal gains and developments and then, there is hope of hiring more Ugandans for the collaborations and most definitely raising the Ugandan flag higher to feasible recognition,” Kizito said.

He added that they are hoping to learn a lot from the sessions and that whatever knowledge they are picking if implemented in the country, could irrigate the industries’ growth.

During the first discussion, filmmakers that attended the session were advised to stop doing misery stories and focus on what people would be interested to watch in one’s country.