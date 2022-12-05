Ugandan filmmaker bags jury role in Nigeria

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan movie producer, director, and writer Samuel Saviour Kizito has been chosen as head jury at the Africa International Human Rights Film Festival(AIHRFF) that will be held from December 10 to 12, 2022, at the Goethe Institute, Victoria Islands in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kizito told the Kampala Sun that he and the team will be reviewing all the movies submitted and he will make final decisions on which movies have been paramount.

“For this festival, I was appointed as The Head Jury, and besides reviewing and judging films, my other roles include managing the jury team and making the final decisions on which films make it to the selection, nominations, and winning lists,” he said.

He added that being the Head Jury at AIHRFF is an honour and feels good to be serving the industry in such a dimension. He referred to it as a very taskful but fulfilling role.

Kizito has been judging at more than three festivals. He is currently a member of the jury at the Accra Indie Film Fest and also the Netflix-Unesco African Folktales Reimagined competition.

The AIHRFF is an African-based festival whose goal is to show the best of international cinema, fiction, and documentaries on human rights and encourage public support of human rights. With more focus on Africa especially Nigeria, the location of the festival, each day of the festival, people are invited to talk about topics such as climate change, police brutality, Gender Rights, Digital Rights, corruption, and more.