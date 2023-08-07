Ugandan fashion designer Oscar Kampala excited by Moses Bliss’ nod

By Alex Balimwikungu

Moses Bliss, a Nigerian gospel singer who was in the country for a live performance made a fashion statement when he stepped on stage at the Phaneroo celebrations.

Bliss looked slick in his outfit; a tailored suit jacket which he paired with a crisp black shirt and smart black trousers.

Fashion fanatics could not help but wonder which brand is behind Bliss’ looks, thanks to the elegant designs that made him stand out.

Gospel Star Moses Bliss raised the fashion stakes at Kololo. He was dressed by a Ugandan fashion designer. Courtesy Photos

Now this website understands that Oscar Kampala Brand scooped the deal to style Bliss after the gospel musician particularly asked for the best designer as he prepared to entertain gospel music lovers.

By dressing Moses Bliss, the Oscar Kampala brand steered by Oscar Nyesiga added another name to the long list of celebrities styled.

The collaboration between Oscar Kampala brand and Bliss is a testament to the growing influence of Ugandan fashion on the African continent.

The brand is known for styling several other superstars including Jidenna, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML and Bennie Man. Bliss is an acclaimed gospel artist, and he is known for his hits such as “Too Faithful,” ” Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus,” ” Bigger Everyday,” and “Taking Care.”