Friday, November 11, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Ugandan deejay excited about collabo with Nigerian singer Jay Willz
Top News

Ugandan deejay excited about collabo with Nigerian singer Jay Willz

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Musa Ssemwanga

Big Allan’s haters and rivals will wish the earth could open up and swallow them alive after the soft-spoken deejay featured on a song with one of Nigeria’s gifted singers, Jay Willz.

Allan Baguma aka Big Allan started deejaying in 2018 and is a resident deejay at the Bunga-based Nomad Bar and Grill.

The English, Swahili and Luganda-speaking disc jockey broke the news on his social media this week, sharing pictures with the singer at a hotel after a studio session.

‘For the last four months, I have been working on my new project (album), which is set to drop at the start of next year, 2023,” said the bachelor of information technology graduate.

Jay Willz started music in 2010 and has never looked back ever since. Despite the high numbers of talented singers and songwriters in the Nigerian music industry, Jay willz has stood tall.

In 2021, he came through with a very catchy love song called, Medicine, which topped music charts both in Nigeria and Uganda and he has since stamped his foot in the music industry with some hit singles and collaborations.

You may also like

SMACK League’s Season Five finale slated for this Sunday

DJ Bushbaby defends female deejays

KIU withdraws directive on compulsory pregnancy tests for nurses, midwives

MC Esco set to launch semi-live band

Ugandan named Luc Belaire East Africa ambassador

Miss Tourism Nabulya to represent Uganda in Malaysia

Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ehi jets in ahead of Friday concert

Singer Martha Mukisa asks Zambian star Mampi for collabo, snubbed

Valentino Kabenge set for London Dance Night fest

Businessman Ham Kiggundu runs to court of appeal over Kabaka land

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.