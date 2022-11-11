Ugandan deejay excited about collabo with Nigerian singer Jay Willz

By Musa Ssemwanga

Big Allan’s haters and rivals will wish the earth could open up and swallow them alive after the soft-spoken deejay featured on a song with one of Nigeria’s gifted singers, Jay Willz.

Allan Baguma aka Big Allan started deejaying in 2018 and is a resident deejay at the Bunga-based Nomad Bar and Grill.

The English, Swahili and Luganda-speaking disc jockey broke the news on his social media this week, sharing pictures with the singer at a hotel after a studio session.

‘For the last four months, I have been working on my new project (album), which is set to drop at the start of next year, 2023,” said the bachelor of information technology graduate.

Jay Willz started music in 2010 and has never looked back ever since. Despite the high numbers of talented singers and songwriters in the Nigerian music industry, Jay willz has stood tall.

In 2021, he came through with a very catchy love song called, Medicine, which topped music charts both in Nigeria and Uganda and he has since stamped his foot in the music industry with some hit singles and collaborations.