Ugandan beauty queen scoops Miss World Tourism ambassadorial deal

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan actress and commercial model Immaculate Kyasiimire won a Miss World Tourism ambassadorial deal on December 10, 2022, in Vietnam.

The Kigezi beauty queen represented Uganda at the 25th Miss Tourism World contest, where she had gone on December 3, 2022.

Kyasiimire, who returned to Uganda a few days ago, told The Kampala Sun that it’s a win for not only her, but the Kigezi region and Uganda at large.

Kyasiimire (third-left) represents Uganda at Miss World Tourism in Vietnam

She promised to mobilise other beauty queens in the country to promote tourism.

The contest was won by Erina Hanawa, a beauty queen from Japan. She is the elder sister of Mayuko Hanawa, the Miss Supranational Japan 2022.

Kyasiimire was the second runner-up at the Miss Tourism Kigezi.

Kyasiimire returns to Uganda

Popularly known as Immac Shantel, she acted as a vixen in the song Singa Omanyi by Dre Cali and Weasel.

Kyasiimire acted as Betty in the movie Between, the Kilunda designer in Sanyu, Stella in Stellah The Love Crime and several other films such as The Escape, The Kojas, Jobless Corner and Bridge High.

She trains children at the Foundation of Africa Smart Talents in Luzira, Kampala. She is an acting and modelling coach.