Ugandan Batik artist Dominic Lukandwa receives nod from US ambassador

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Popular Batik art expert Dominic Lukandwa, known for his art pieces; African Last Supper, The African Woman, Mothers and Warriors, Butterfly Series, Bodaboda, has been endorsed by the United States ambassador to Uganda, Natalie E. Brown.

Tweeting about Lukandwa’s work; Natalie hailed him for his exceptional creativity in colouring and designing. The ambassador added one of his art pieces to her collections. 

“Recently added to my collection of Ugandan art. Dominic Lukandwa makes beautiful #batiks, often inspired by what he observes, here are the ubiquitous boda-bodas. I really appreciate the intricacy of his designs & expertise in layering colors. So glad to have this & another precious piece!” She tweeted.

Batik art is a resist method of dyeing and decorating fabric. A resist is anything that cannot allow dyes through. Lukandwa uses hot wax as his resist on cotton fabric.

Luwandagga is one of the best batik experts in the country. He joins Nuwa Wamala Nnyanzi, who has received such nods. He uses his paintings to portray several social challenges and suggest possible solutions.

