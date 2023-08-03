Ugandan artiste does Diamond Platnumz’s ‘My Baby’ remix, ordered to delete it

By Hussein Kiganda

Ronnie Genius Official, real name Ronald Ntegyeriize, known for his song Feeling, has been ordered to delete his recent song dubbed My Baby, a rendition of Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz’s track.

While the melody of his song remained similar, Genius opted to change the language from English and Swahili to Luganda.

In an interview, the singer explained that he initially planned a cover, but was inspired to do a remix after hearing Diamond Platnumz and Chike’s version.

After uploading the remix on YouTube, Genius received a call from Diamond’s Wasafi record label, telling him to delete the song or face legal action.

“I received a call from Wasafi, with someone speaking in Kiswahili telling me that the song I had recorded is from their boss and that I was being ordered to remove it from the platform or else they would sue me or even remove all my music from thee platform,” Genius said.

It’s worth noting that several Ugandan artistes have previously replicated Tanzanian songs with great success.



In 2021, singer Jera made a cover for Zuchu’s Sukari and received positive feedback.

Additionally, other Ugandan singers like T-Paul, Brian Weiyz, Dax Vybz, and Feffe Bussi added their voices to remixes of Harmonize’s Bedroom, banger claiming to have obtained permission to do so.