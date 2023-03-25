Ugandan animated movie selected at the BAFTAs

By Hussein Kiganda

An animated movie “No Way Out” by Ugandan animator Ashiraf Mulima has been selected to represent the country at the British Academy Film and Television Awards(BAFTA) 2024, in the category of Best International Animation.

Mulima told The Kampala Sun that he had submitted the movie in 2022 in hope that it would compete at the 2023 edition but instead, organizers emailed him that it had been selected for the coming year.

“At submission, they never specified for which edition we were submitting. They sent me an email informing me that “No Way Out” had been selected for 2024,” he said.

“No Way Out” tells the story of a prisoner called James who makes a plan to escape from Luzira with a new inmate brought to his cell. The two must make efforts to get out of the prison but are limited by the tight security. The inmate manages to escape, but he falls into the hands of security.

The animated movie won Best Animation at the African Movie Academy Awards(AMAAs) 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria.

This year, BAFTA will be held on May 14, 2023, at the Royal Festival Hall and will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.