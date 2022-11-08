Ugandan AMAAs winner makes animation about national history

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan animator Ashiraf Mulima whose animation film “No Way Out” won Best Animation in the recently concluded Africa Movie Academy Awards(AMAAs) has outed another animation dubbed “National Flag” meant to highlight the history of the country.

Mulima told The Kampala Sun that he made the animation in appreciation of the success he had reached at during the AMAAs and and to tell the history of the country.

“It’s a project I must do. Thanks to the AMAAs team and all Ugandans for the support. I made it to express my happiness about the win and I hope it will be very good for us as a country. It is more of Ugandan history and am made it to represent my country historically,” he said.

The animation “National Flag” is about a generation rises up after an unfair judgement in court of law against a Prime Minister whose evidence showed that he was innocent but the judge sent him for 10years in prison.

Mulima’s other animated movies are “A Thousand Fate”, “The Fate “, ” Split Up”, “Double Deal” and several more.

Mulima’s “A Thousand Fate” won Best Animation in the 2022 New Vision Film Awards.