Ugandan actor decries disrespect from musicians

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan actors are dismayed by the disrespect from Ugandan musicians. One of the actors, Tony Lutakome known for his movie “The Nudes” raised the topic when he reported a disrespectful incident that happened to him on set.

He narrated that he was introduced to a popular musician for whom he had developed a music video script, and the musician puffed cigarette smoke directly into his face, mocked and belittled the movie industry.

“Yesterday I received a very painful mockery from a certain so-called big artist, for much respect I have for you and the entire industry, am gonna reserve your name. Naye will never forget what you said before me. It all started when I was called to develop a music video script by a music director who believes in my art, I shared the script and the director loved the piece, and kaboom I was introduced to this swaggering high profiled big artist whose song I had scripted into a beautiful screenplay,” Lutakome posted.

The movie producer added that the musician taunted him by asking him to compare the movie and music industry, noting that Ugandan actors are so broke and can not own cars and their movies can not cross over to the global space.

“I am big, am bigger than your kina Uganda industry, my music plays all over the world, gwe where do your movies show? Which license plate are you driving, ebya film bana Uganda mubinveko, mugende mulye ama…! Kubanga temumanyi kuyiya film muli nabaavu, just get out of my sight before I beat you!” Lutakome continued to narrate the painful words that the musician told him.

Lutakome still feels the sting of the harsh words. He recalls all the sleepless nights he spent writing down the music video script of the musician. He however did not disclose the musician in respect for the music video director. He is still confused about whether he should allow his script to be used by the disrespectful musician.

Several other filmmakers have since shown concern over the matter. Some of them have advised him not to allow the musician to use his script and others have told him to report him to the Uganda Musicians Association(UMA).

Lutakome told The Kampala Sun that he has no plans of reporting him to the UMA and neither will he stop him from using the script because he wants to keep looking at the video as a souvenir.

“Man, it was so embarrassing. The director who commissioned me to do the script begged that reserve his name so that he maintains his client and I can not disclose his name. But this world is small, he will pay for it one day,” he said.

He urged Ugandan musicians to stop being disrespectful to other entertainment industries because the movie industry has mothered many of them and still does.