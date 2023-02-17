Uganda WXC 23 junior men squad still force to reckon with, despite visa debacle                                                                                                                  

By Javier Silas Omagor

Uganda is the only nation to have consistently broken up the Kenya-Ethiopia hegemony in recent editions of the World Cross, and in Kenneth Kiprop and Hosea Chemutai they have genuine medal contenders.

Kiprop was an impressive winner of Uganda’s trial race, which was meant to have been held over 8km, but due to the athletes’ speed in the race, officials were confused over how much distance had been covered and so instructed the athletes to complete an extra lap.

The Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) officials ended up covering 10km and Kiprop won by almost a minute in 29:29 – faster than the winning time in the senior men’s race.

On the other hand, Chemutai has been knocking at the door for global assignment and this could be his chance to showcase his potential in an attempt to make Uganda great again.

Dan Kibet, a world U20 finalist over 3000m in 2021 and 2022, is another one to watch. The youngster has been dominant on home soil with his recent win coming a couple of weeks ago at the Discovery Uganda run.

Hosea Chemutai will now lead the reduced Junior team of three. Photo By Javier Silas Omagor

Kibet represented Uganda at the 2022 World Athletics Junior Championships in the Colombian city of Cali where he produced impressive performances during the hits and finals of the races he was involved in.

He is highly rated by the world and Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei who trains with him under Global Sports Communication under the guidance of the Dutch coach Addy Ruiter.

Being a training teammate to one of the world’s most decorated athletes of all time in Cheptegei means Kibet has been learning from the best and fans will hope that the youthful athlete seizes that advantage and remains determined to return to Uganda with a medal of some form.

It is a pity that another keenly watched Ugandan junior athlete Silas Rotich was not able to fly to Bathurst owing to visa-related constraints.

Rotich finished one place short of the podium at last year’s World Mountain Running Championships. Along with Feb Chelogoi and Allan Kibet, Rotich will helplessly now have to watch his teammates race alone in Australia.

The 2019 edition was the first World Cross since 1984 in which a Kenyan athlete didn’t make it on to the U20 men’s podium, and Kenya didn’t achieve a top-two finish in the team standings, so this year’s squad – led by Ishmael Kirui and Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot – will want to ensure the same doesn’t happen.

Kirui was a convincing winner of Kenya’s trial race in December last year. Although he turned 18 just earlier this month, he has already represented Kenya on the senior stage, placing sixth over 5,000m at the African Championships last year.

He set PBs of 7:52.74 for 3,000m and 13:26.98 for 5,000m last year, both at altitude in Nairobi. This will be his first race outside of his home continent, and possibly his first cross-country race at sea level, but he will be somewhat accustomed to running in the kind of heat that is forecast for race day.

Cheruiyot, who finished four seconds behind Kirui in Kenya’s trial race, has already displayed remarkable range – a trait which often goes hand-in-hand with being a good cross-country runner.

The Kenyan team also includes Dennis Kipkirui and Daniel Kinyanjui, both of whom have international racing experience.

Ethiopia – winners of the past two team titles, and three of the past four U20 men’s titles – will be tough to beat.

Bereket Zeleke won the U20 men’s race at the prestigious Jan Meda Cross Country last month, which doubled as Ethiopia’s trial event for Bathurst.

Boki Diriba finished a close second on that occasion, as Zeleke avenged his defeat from the Ethiopian U20 Championships on the track in 2022.

The unheralded Abel Bekele was only two seconds behind Diriba at the Jan Meda Cross Country. Bereket Nega was further back in sixth, but he has proven his form in a range of overseas races.

Nonetheless, despite their crushing blow, Uganda will hope the three junior men category runners who are in Bathurst show up in the second action of the one-day event before the senior men and women battle for glory.

Mixed relay (8km) will be the curtain raiser of the Saturday, 18.