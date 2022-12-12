Uganda to withdraw team from CHAN — Magogo

By Ahmad Muto

According to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president, Moses Magogo, the Uganda Cranes have been left with no choice but to pull out of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) finals because of the lack of finances.

A frustrated Magogo made the information public via a tweet he shared on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 09:21am, where he also apologised to the players and coaches for putting in the effort on their part.



“It is sad. Like for the U23, we are left with no further option, but to withdraw the @UgandaCranes from CHAN finals because @mofpedU has not provided the funds as appropriated by @Parliament_Ug,” he tweeted.



Magogo added: “The sanctions to Uganda will affect the future if we don’t take the hard decision now. Sorry for the players and coaches who qualified the team, but it is the moment to face the reality.”

The Uganda Cranes that is in Group B with Senegal, DR Congo and Ivory Coast was set to start preps on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 to feature in the tournament that is played by those based at home – playing in their respective home leagues.