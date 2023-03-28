Uganda to open passport centre in China

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Beginning in May of this year, Ugandans working and studying in China won’t need to renew their passports from home.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi, said a new passport centre will open in Beijing to make it simpler for Ugandans living in China to obtain new passports and have them renewed.

While addressing journalists at the weekly joint security briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru, a Kampala suburb,on Monday (March 27, 2023), Mundeyi noted that the new centre will be opened on May 2, 2023.

Six other centres were also opened in London, Pretoria in South Africa, Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Washington (United States), Ottawa (Canada), and Copenhagen in Denmark.