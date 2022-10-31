Uganda to host world beauty competition

By John Odyek

Over 10,000 people from across the world are expected to attend Miss Planet International contest at Munyonyo Speke Resort in Kampala.

The minister of state for foreign affairs Henry Okello Oryem told journalists in Kampala that Uganda is safe for international activities and tourism despite the Ebola outbreak. This was at a press briefing at the Media Centre in Kampala.

“Hosting Miss Planet International competitions clearly indicates that the country is safe for any activities be it international in nature. The outbreak of Ebola is well managed and we cannot lose such bigger opportunities which are set to boost our tourism industry,” Oryem said.

The beauty contest will take place between November Sunday 6th to Sunday 20th November 2022.

“This is a serious opportunity for our people in the hotel sector, tourism sector and even other locals who will supply them with whatever they will need, including food and drinks,” he added.

The contest which was last held in Cambodia in 2019 and won by South Africa’s Monique Best.

At least 80 contestants representing 80 countries will take part in the pageant. Uganda will be represented by Cynthia Acheng who emerged the best at the beauty pageant contest that was conducted in August 2022.

Oryem said the participants will spend at least 10 days in the country and the will take part in several public and social activities like planting of trees, visiting of schools and orphanage centres as well as promoting environment protection.

“They will go upcountry to participate in various tourism activities and promote Uganda as a tourism destination”, he added.

Oryem said all activities shall be conducted under strict observance of the Ebola preventive measures as provided by the ministry of health.

Uganda’s representative Acheng said that Miss Planet international was not hosted for the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year, Uganda has a chance to host it and we also pray that we win it. As Ugandans we must be grateful and use this opportunity to present our country as the best tourism destination,” Acheng said.