Friday, March 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Uganda to host Arsenal Africa Fans festival
Top News

Uganda to host Arsenal Africa Fans festival

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Joan Murungi

Arsenal Uganda supporters of current English Premier League table leaders Arsenal FC will host this year’s Arsenal Africa Fans annual festival from April 7 to 10, 2023.

Previously, the festival has been taking place in Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa. 

In 2019, Uganda was picked to host the festival, but due to the negative effects of COVID-19, this did not come to pass.

The fan event will be taking place at Infinity Lounge, Ntinda in Kampala at the rooftop and that is where all Arsenal fans will be meeting for a meet and greet on April 7.

On April 8, there will be an Arsenal viewing event where revellers will go to do charity work in Ggaba, Makindye and also have a sports gala.

“We shall also do a zebra crossing around schools in Ggaba. We shall be marking Ggaba because it is hosted by one of our own Sendi Mosh, the overall organiser. We shall also be cleaning markets around the shores of Lake Victoria,” Charles Mutabazi Ndyomugyenzi, the Arsenal fans group co-ordinator, revealed.

 “The final day will be celebrated in Entebbe. That is where we shall be having a beach party and exchange cultural privileges though a get together.”

There will also be blood donations, free eye tests and HIV checkups.

While speaking during a presser at Infinity Lounge in Kampala on March 10, the chairperson of Arsenal Uganda supporters revealed that football fans that support other teams are also welcome to be part of the event.

Registration is open to everyone at a fee sh50,000.

The festival’s main goal is championing community change through sports which is always conducted in the host country while promoting local tourism. All traveling fans will participate in the charity event to cause change in the communities.

You may also like

Ugandan filmmakers express fear of artificial intelligence taking over their jobs

Museveni to address Parliament next week

Barbi Jay drops new love reggae song

▶️ VIDEO: MPs irked by Minister Namuganza’s return to House

Filmmakers table changes in copyright law

Policeman fires bullets at revellers, accuses one of having affair with his...

Why Parliament okayed Anti-Homosexuality Bill

City journalist to lose prime property over debt

Bugembe women praise Bugingo for forgiving own children, hail Teddy for praying

Don’t misuse TikTok, Bush Baby warns youth

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.