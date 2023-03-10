Uganda to host Arsenal Africa Fans festival

By Joan Murungi

Arsenal Uganda supporters of current English Premier League table leaders Arsenal FC will host this year’s Arsenal Africa Fans annual festival from April 7 to 10, 2023.

Previously, the festival has been taking place in Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa.

In 2019, Uganda was picked to host the festival, but due to the negative effects of COVID-19, this did not come to pass.

The fan event will be taking place at Infinity Lounge, Ntinda in Kampala at the rooftop and that is where all Arsenal fans will be meeting for a meet and greet on April 7.

On April 8, there will be an Arsenal viewing event where revellers will go to do charity work in Ggaba, Makindye and also have a sports gala.

“We shall also do a zebra crossing around schools in Ggaba. We shall be marking Ggaba because it is hosted by one of our own Sendi Mosh, the overall organiser. We shall also be cleaning markets around the shores of Lake Victoria,” Charles Mutabazi Ndyomugyenzi, the Arsenal fans group co-ordinator, revealed.

“The final day will be celebrated in Entebbe. That is where we shall be having a beach party and exchange cultural privileges though a get together.”

There will also be blood donations, free eye tests and HIV checkups.

While speaking during a presser at Infinity Lounge in Kampala on March 10, the chairperson of Arsenal Uganda supporters revealed that football fans that support other teams are also welcome to be part of the event.

Registration is open to everyone at a fee sh50,000.

The festival’s main goal is championing community change through sports which is always conducted in the host country while promoting local tourism. All traveling fans will participate in the charity event to cause change in the communities.