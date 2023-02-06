Uganda to co-host Ghanaian Accra Indie Filmfest

By Hussein Kiganda

The Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF), one of the biggest film festivals in Ghana, has announced this morning, February 6, 2023, that Uganda will be co-hosting the AiF FilmArt fifth edition, slated for July 31 to August 5, 2023, with Nigeria and Ghana.

The festival chose Kyooto Media Group, owned by filmmaker Samuel Saviour Kizito, as its Ugandan partner, and Unique Motion Media Konsult in Nigeria.

The Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF) is an international short film festival in Ghana, dedicated to creating more value for emerging filmmakers across the world through the production of short films. Its arm, the FilmArt, is a flagship Pan-African film incubation programme as part of the annual Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF) for young and emerging filmmakers already in the business of filmmaking who need supported opportunities to develop their craft.

The partnership will give 100 underrepresented emerging screenwriters in both Nigeria and Uganda the opportunity to collaborate with young filmmaking teams in Ghana.

According to the festival organising team, screenwriting workshops will be held in Uganda and Nigeria to be facilitated by Kyooto Media Group and Unique Motion Media Konsult respectively, while the Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF) will facilitate those held in Ghana.

Kizito told The Kampala Sun that the workshops in Uganda will be opened on February 10, 2023, and from these, the best student will be facilitated by Kyooto Media Group to attend the grand awards gala in Accra, Ghana.

Samuel Saviour Kizito

“It’s an honour to be working with Ghana and Nigeria because it’s a good deal that will push the country at certain levels and open us to other collaborations in Africa. As Kyooto, we shall also sponsor the winning scriptwriter with a trip to Ghana for the awards gala, as a motivation tool to others,” he said.

Kizito added that at the end of the programme, two short films will be produced and premiered as part of the Accra Indie Filmfest 2023 to a live audience.

These films will also be submitted to other international film festivals to increase the visibility of the participating screenwriters and filmmakers beyond Accra Indie Filmfest.