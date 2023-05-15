Uganda Silverback Arthur Kaluma on his way to the NBA

By Charles Mutebi

And his journey could be significantly impacted by his performance in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023, which will be held at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago from today through the next six days.

The draft combine is, according to the NBA, “an important step in the draft process for NBA prospects. “Players will have interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills…”

For Kaluma, the draft combine is an opportunity to rebuild a stock that declined in value during his sophomore year at Creighton.

Kaluma and the Creighton Bluejays reached the final of the South Regional category, losing 57-56 to San Diego State, but the Ugandan forward did not make the leap in development that many had predicted in the course of the season.

Kaluma averaged 11.8 points and six rebounds in 29.3 minutes, and he declared for the NBA draft last month. A total of 78 players are expected to